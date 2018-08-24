Lydia Kiesling on children in fiction; Kyle Buchanan joins the “New York Times”

Snoop Dogg is publishing his first cookbook. From Crook to Cook, which will be published by Chronicle in October, includes “recipes for everything from fine-dining choices such as lobster thermidor to earthier fare such as waffles, plus a gin and juice recipe.”

Vulture senior editor Kyle Buchanan is heading to the New York Times. Buchanan will start as a pop culture reporter later this month, and will also lead the paper’s award season coverage as its Carpetbagger columnist.

Lydia Kiesling talks to The Rumpus about immigration, children in fiction, and her new novel, The Golden State. “I had almost no fictional frame of reference to refer to when I had a baby,” she said. “Where are the babies in novels I’ve read? The dead baby in Rabbit Run? I don’t think so. When my agent first read my book, she said something like ‘Normally when I read books where there are children I spend a lot of time thinking, ‘where’s the baby?’ because they are conveniently off-page a lot of the time.’ I wanted the baby to be very present.”

“I’d prefer my fiction exist in the world for me, in place of any public face,” says Severance author Ling Ma on why she avoids social media. “Absolved of the imperative to present a persona, I can just be a classy-looking footstool or something.”

Nellie Bowles considers Lisa Brennan-Jobs’s new memoir about life with her father, Steve Jobs. “In passage after passage of ‘Small Fry,’ Mr. Jobs is vicious to his daughter and those around her. Now, in the days before the book is released, Ms. Brennan-Jobs is fearful that it will be received as a tell-all exposé, and not the more nuanced portrait of a family she intended,” Bowles writes. “She worries that the reaction will be about a famous man’s legacy rather than a young woman’s story — that she will be erased again, this time in her own memoir.”