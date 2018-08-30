An Oral History of Rolling Stone’s Women Editors; Bourdain Documentary to be Released in 2019

Slate is collaborating with ProPublica to analyze how political ads are targeting Facebook users.

Charlene A. Carruthers talks about her hopes for her book Unapologetic: A Black, Queer, and Feminist mandate for Radical Movements, which was published on Tuesday by Beacon Press: “My greatest hope is that black women and girls love this book, and appreciate this book,” she tells The GlowUp. “Because if black women and girls like it and love it, then everybody else will … if we’re into it, and we take it up, then that means we’re fighting for everybody, because that’s what we do. Even if we’re not perfect and we don’t get it right all the time, I’ve seen us be more receptive to change than any other group of people.”

The finalists for the 2018 New Academy Prize (which the Literary Saloon calls the “Knockoff Nobel Prize”) have been announced.

n+1’s latest issue, titled “Bad Faith,” has landed.

Jessica Hopper, author of The First Collection of Criticism by a Living Female Rock Critic, has written an interesting companion piece to her review of Joe Hagan’s biography of Jann Wenner, Sticky Fingers. At Vanity Fair, Hopper has compiled an oral history from interviews with the women editors who transformed Rolling Stone magazine in the 1970s.

A documentary about Kitchen Confidential author and TV personality Anthony Bourdain is is scheduled for release in 2019.