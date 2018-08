After a run of over sixty years, the Village Voice will cease publication. Owner Peter Barbey, who purchased the Voice three years ago in an attempt to save it, is laying off half its remaining staff and is retaining the rest to “wind things down.” According to The Gothamist, Barbey broke the news by telling his employees on a conference call: “Today is kind of a sucky day. Due to, basically, business realities, we’re going to stop publishing Village Voice new material.”