Kate Bush to publish collection of lyrics; Rachel Cusk on the problems of living

Kate Bush is publishing a book. How to Be Invisible collects lyrics from the artist’s four-decade career and includes an introduction by novelist David Mitchell. The collection will be published by Faber in December.

“Essentially, I think all the problems of writing are problems of living,” Rachel Cusk tells Alexandra Schwartz. “I had been brought by my particular path to an experience of certain structures breaking down that I realized were old. For example, today I drove over the Brooklyn Bridge and remembered all the things I’d read about the infrastructure of American roads and bridges being in bad repair. I thought, ‘Am I entirely safe here?’ It’s been here a long time, but it doesn’t mean it always will be. It’s that feeling of realizing that your consciousness, what appears to be your individuality, is actually resting on old, possibly decrepit structures.”

At Vox, Kainaz Amaria looks at the ways in which the #MeToo movement has been stifled in the male-dominated field of photojournalism.

Hannah Fry talks to the Times about algorithms, riots, and her new book, Hello World.

Masha Gessen is organizing the 2018 Festival Albertine, which begins October 30. This year’s theme is “Reimagining Democracy,” something Gessen feels is critical in the current moment. “The reason there’s an emphasis on the word ‘imagination’ is that I think that usually when we say the word ‘democracy,’ we’re referring to a known set of electoral mechanisms or constitutional institutions, etc. . . . And I wanted to underscore that that’s not actually what we’re talking about,” Gessen told the New York Times. “We’re not talking about how to salvage free and clear elections. . . . I would much rather talk about whether elections are, in fact, a necessary and sufficient component of democracy.”