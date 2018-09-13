National Book Foundation releases translation longlist; Olivia Laing on life under Trump

The National Book Foundation has released the longlist for the National Book Award in Translated Literature. Nominees include Domenico Starnone’s Trick, Olga Tokarczuk’s Flights, and Tatyana Tolstaya’s Aetherial Worlds. The winner will be announced in November.

Yiming Ma has won the The Guardian’s BAME short story prize for “Swimmer of the Yangtze.”

At Crimereads, Jo Jakeman compiles a list of her favorite revenge novels, including Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl, Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, and Ian McEwan’s Nutshell.

Crudo author Olivia Laing talks to Longreads about Kathy Acker, the summer of 2017, and giving up Twitter. “That sense that we’re in ordinary life and it’s very familiar, then it suddenly is not familiar is what I wanted to capture,” Laing said of her new book, which is set in during the first summer of the Trump administration. “I knew this moment would be historicized and talked about by historians, and once it was turned into a historical narrative, it would lose the confusion and paranoia and the oddness of ordinary life going on as usual.”

“It’s not just that Woodward’s self-consciously Serious approach to Serious People sputters and short-circuits when confronted with the ludicrously Unserious figure of Donald Trump himself,” writes Patrick Blanchfield at n+1 on Bob Woodward’s latest book. “Rather, Fear showcases Woodward in his most abject and pathetic role as what Christopher Hitchens, who also saw him for what he was, called a ‘stenographer to power.’”