Stormy Daniels writing memoir; National Book Foundation announces nonfiction longlist

Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, is writing a memoir. Full Disclosure will detail how Daniels “came to be a successful actress and director in the adult film business, her alleged affair with Mr. Trump and ‘the events that led to the nondisclosure agreement and the behind-the-scenes attempts to intimidate her,’” the New York Times reports. The book will be published by St. Martin’s Press next month.

The National Book Foundation has announced the longlist for this year’s nonfiction National Book Award. Nominees include Steve Coll’s Directorate S, Sarah Smarsh’s Heartland, and Jeffrey C. Stewart’s The New Negro. Finalists will be announced in October, and the prize will be awarded in November.

After over twenty years at the company, Slate chairman Jacob Weisberg is leaving to start a podcasting company with Malcolm Gladwell.

“So how did this alternative media venture become just as broken as the outlets it hoped to displace, laying off dozens of staff in round after round of downsizing? asks Columbia Journalism Review’s Mathew Ingram of The Outline. “The answer is partly editorial ambition (or hubris) and partly poor timing, and provides yet another example of how venture capital funding and building a digital media business rarely go well together.”

At Lit Hub, Jennifer Acker reports from Puerto Rico on how the island’s writers and artists have been affected by Hurricane Maria. “I wondered how writers and artists, whose incomes and opportunities are precarious in the best of times, were managing,” she writes. “Had they stayed on the island, and if so, how were they feeling about their futures, and how were they making art?”