Katy Waldman on climate-change fiction; How should the press respond to the president’s hostility?

The New York Times’s Jim Rutenberg asks various political operatives how the press should respond to Trump revoking Jim Acosta’s press pass. “It isn’t my habit to ask political operatives to weigh in on journalistic matters,” Rutenberg writes. “But in bringing a reporter’s notebook to a knife fight, the White House press corps has seemed overmatched in parrying attacks from a man who flummoxed rivals with catchy sobriquets like Low Energy Jeb, Lyin’ Ted and Crooked Hillary.”

New York magazine is instituting a paywall at the end of November. The new system will not affect nonprofit local news site The City.

White House correspondent April Ryan talks to the New York Review of Books about how social media has changed journalism, her professional relationship with Trump, and having to hire a bodyguard at her own personal expense.

“It is without doubt that social media has allowed this to happen,” Not All Dead White Men author Donna Zuckerberg told The Guardian of the current political moment. “It has created the opportunity for men with anti-feminist ideas to broadcast their views to more people than ever before – and to spread conspiracy theories, lies and misinformation. Social media has elevated misogyny to entirely new levels of violence and virulence.”

At the New Yorker, Katy Waldman looks at the burgeoning genre of climate-change fiction.

Lauren Groff talks to LitHub about writing advice, Floridian literature, and being included on the National Book Award shortlist for her short story collection Florida. Groff says that her dog Olive was the first to hear about her book being shortlisted. “She heard about it first because my husband didn’t answer the phone,” Groff explained. “She yawned and went back to sleep; he eventually called back.”