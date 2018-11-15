National Book Award winners announced; Jonathan Franzen on the connection between books and birds

The 2018 National Book Award winners were announced last night. Sigrid Nunez received the fiction prize for The Friend, Jeffrey C. Stewart won the nonfiction prize for The New Negro, and Justin Phillip Reed won the poetry prize for Indecency. Yoko Tawada and Margaret Mitsutani won the first translated literature award for Tawada’s novel The Emissary.

Fox News is joining several other news organizations in filing amicus briefs in support of CNN’s lawsuit against the White House. ”Secret Service passes for working White House journalists should never be weaponized,” said Fox News president Jay Wallace in a statement. “While we don’t condone the growing antagonistic tone by both the President and the press at recent media avails, we do support a free press, access and open exchanges for the American people.”

After finding that only 21 percent of quoted sources were women, the Financial Times has created a bot to warn writers when they quote too many men in their articles, The Guardian reports.

Penske Media has bought ARTnews and Art in America from owner Peter Brant.

National Book Award “5 Under 35” winners talk to LitHub about self-criticism, planning, and writing a second novel.

The Guardian talks to Jonathan Franzen about climate change, nature, and the connection between birds and books. “Something in my character makes me sympathize with threatened things, the same way that people don’t read novels like the way they used to,” Franzen said. “It makes me want to advocate for literature. And birds in trouble makes me want to advocate for them. I love them. The two things I love most are novels and birds, and they’re both in trouble, and I want to advocate for both of them.” Tonight at the 92nd Street Y, Franzen reads from his new book, The End of the End of the Earth.