100 Notable Books of 2018; Rachel Cusk on writing and creativity

Lit Hub publishes a special recipe from Alice B. Toklas’s 1954 cookbook: “Haschich Fudge” (ie, hash brownies). As Toklas explained, “This is the food of Paradise—of Baudelaire’s Artificial Paradises: it might provide an entertaining refreshment for a Ladies’ Bridge Club or a chapter meeting of the DAR.” Happy Holidays!

The New York Times has released its list of “100 Notable Books of 2018.” The group will be whittled down to ten at an event the morning of November 29th. Among the selected titles were Sigred Nunez’s The Friend (which also recently picked up a National Book Award), Amitava Kumar’s Immigrant, Montana, Rachel Cusk’s Kudos, Eliza Griswold’s Amity and Prosperity, Wesley Yang’s The Souls of Yellow Folk, and Casey Gerald’s There Will Be No Miracles Here.

The publisher and CEO of the Washington Post, Fred Ryan, has released a response to President Trump’s comments on Saudi Arabia and slain Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi: “President Trump is correct in saying the world is a very dangerous place. His surrender to this state-ordered murder will only make it more so. An innocent man, brutally slain, deserves better, as does the cause of truth and justice and human rights.”

Newly discovered stories by Egyptian legend Naguib Mahfouz (who died in 2006) will be published next month.

The New Yorker talks to Rachel Cusk about Kudos, creativity, and the writing life: “Essentially, I think all the problems of writing are problems of living. And all the problems of creativity are problems of living. They are all problems which we all share.”

Tonight at McNally Jackson Books, Wendy Lesser will be in conversation with art historian T. J. Clark about his book, Heaven and Earth: Painting and the Life to Come.