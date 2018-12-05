“A Public Space” starts book publishing imprint; “Dublin Murder Squad” adapted for TV

Literary magazine A Public Space is starting a book publishing imprint. “If you’ve encountered any of the writers that have been published in the magazine, you know that it’s a place for discovery,” said founder Brigid Hughes “and the books are going to have that kind of identity as well.” A Public Space Books will release its first book next year.

Call Me By Your Name author André Aciman is working on a sequel to the book.

At BOMB, Francisco Cantú talks to John Moore about violence, storytelling, and his new photography book, Undocumented: Immigration and the Militarization of the United States-Mexico Border.

A report released by Reporters Without Borders this week has found that dozens of journalists have been killed by organized crime syndicates since last year. “As opposed to Syria or Afghanistan, where the press is often killed by terrorist groups, this report shows the link when government and corrupt organizations work in tandem to silence the work of journalists in a really covert way,” said Reporters Without Borders spokesperson Noni Ghani. “These things don’t just happen in conflict zones or countries at war. They really happen everywhere.”

The first two novels of Tana French’s Dublin Murder Squad series are being developed for TV. An eight-episode adaptation of In the Woods and The Likeness will premiere on Starz next year.

HuffPost’s Ashley Feinberg contacted Washington Post employees to find out “what they would say about Amazon if they weren’t worried it might cost them their jobs.” Responses ranged from uneasiness about how Amazon treats its workers to hatred for the company’s website and products. “Bezos has so much money, he is publicly mulling throwing it into a trash can in outer space while his employees have to donate vacation time to each other when they get cancer,” said one anonymous Post employee. “Literally he would rather launch money into space for no purpose than give it to the people who work for him. I love working at the Post, but Amazon sucks.”