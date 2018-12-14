Tin House discontinues print magazine; Tommy Orange wins Center for Fiction First Novel Prize

In a letter posted on Literary Hub, Tin House publisher and editor in chief Win McCormack announced that the magazine will discontinue print editions after its twentieth anniversary issue is published next June. McCormack writes that the magazine will continue to publish online, and that money previously used for printing costs will be shifted to Tin House Books and the Tin House Workshop. “Twenty years feels like the right time to be stepping away and moving on to new adventures,” said editor Rob Spillman in a statement. “I look forward to focusing on other opportunities at the intersection of art and activism.”

Tommy Orange’s There There has won this year’s Center for Fiction First Novel Prize.

The New York Times talks to Sigrid Nunez about fame, Susan Sontag, and why she became a writer. Nunez said that the attention paid to writers like Sontag never appealed to her. “It was very clear to me that even if I wanted something like that, I could never handle it,” she explained. “I became a writer because it was something I could do alone and hidden in my room.”

Columbia Journalism Review’s Andrew McCormick looks at the inner workings of Jones Day, a law firm which has “become a go-to for media executives facing union drives.”

Medium owner Ev Williams is looking to buy more media properties, Bloomberg reports.

Facebook fact checkers are speaking out against the company, The Guardian reports. The company had partnered with Snopes and other fact checking organizations after being criticized for spreading fake news during the 2016 election, but the fact checkers say their work has made no discernable impact on the problem. “They’ve essentially used us for crisis PR,” said former Snopes managing editor Brooke Binkowski. “They’re not taking anything seriously. They are more interested in making themselves look good and passing the buck.”