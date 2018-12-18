John Boehner writing a memoir; Jessica Hopper on her idealistic youth

Former House Speaker John Boehner is working on a memoir, Politico reports. Notes From a Smoke-Filled Room will cover Boehner’s Washington career and harkens back to “a bygone era when bipartisan deals were negotiated by party leaders behind closed doors rather than in front of the cameras and on Twitter—and when a politician’s habit for enjoying one too many glasses of expensive Merlot was indulged not excoriated.” The book will be published by Thomas Dunne Books in 2020.

Merriam-Webster has chosen justice as their word of the year for 2018.

“Young me kind of put the screws to old me,” Jessica Hopper tells the New York Times about her latest book, Night Moves. “In some ways the thing that I’m most grateful for about doing this book, is getting to see the things that have progressed and not; the distance that I’ve staked—and not—between my younger, perhaps more idealistic, self and my geriatric cynicism.”

Literary Hub looks forward to the literary film and television adaptations coming out in 2019, including The Goldfinch, Call of the Wild, and more.

Civil-powered website Popula is the first US publication to archive an article onto the Ethereum blockchain. “There it will remain, beyond the reach of any adversaries of the free press, for as long as the Ethereum blockchain and IPFS persist,” writes editor Maria Bustillos. “A period which I venture to guess will last as long as the current internet, at the very least.”