Zadie Smith working on short story collection; Maya Kosoff leaving “Vanity Fair”

Zadie Smith is working on a short story collection. Grand Union, which includes ten new stories and ten previously published pieces, will be published by Hamish Hamilton in the UK next fall.

Reporter Maya Kosoff is leaving Vanity Fair.

The New York Times offers a reading list for viewers of Barry Jenkins’s adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel, If Beale Street Could Talk.

Director Lars Jan talks to LitHub about 1968, Joan Didion, and his stage adaptation of The White Album.

After two residents of Fergus Falls, Minnesota pointed out eleven of the “most absurd lies” in a Der Spiegel feature on the town, “Where They Pray for Trump on Sundays” author Claas Relotius has been fired from the paper for fabricating over a dozen articles. “In 7,300 words he really only got our town’s population and average annual temperature correct,” Michele Anderson and Jake Krohn write. “We hope that our version of this story makes you think twice the next time you read an article claiming some kind of intellectual authority over rural identity, and that you’ll come and see for yourself what Fergus Falls is all about (we don’t mind a little tourism boost every now and then).”