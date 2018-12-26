Remembering 2018’s literary losses; Archipelago Books’s “struggle”

Jeff Jarvis rounds up the German media’s reactions to recent revelations that Der Spiegel reporter Claas Relotius had fabricated numerous articles. “The Spiegel affair cuts deeper into our presumptions and makes us ask whether our compulsion to make news compelling (yes, entertaining) leads us astray,” he writes.

The Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan reflects on the best and worst of American journalism over the past year.

The New York Times lists the books that, despite not making the paper’s “100 Notables” or “10 Best” lists, are still “worthy of attention.”

How to Write an Autobiographical Novel author Alexander Chee records a week of culinary adventures for Grub Street’s “Food Diaries.”

Publishers Weekly looks at Archipelago Books’s fifteen-year “struggle” and how the small press found success in publishing the English translations of Karl Ove Knausgaard’s My Struggle series.

LitHub remembers the many authors that died in 2018, including Ursula K. Le Guin, Philip Roth, Tom Wolfe, and more. “Here, at the end of a very complicated and very confusing year, we remember some of those great writers, editors, and literary advocates—with the sure knowledge that this tribute will not be their last,” they write.