A Brief History of Jacobin

At the Columbia Journalism Review, Robert P. Baird reports on Jacobin magazine, the socialist print publication that has gained a sizable following since its launch in 2010. Baird talks to Jacobin’s founding editor and publisher, Bhaskar Sunkara, and tracks the magazine’s unlikely rise. As one Sunkara’s debate opponents put it, Sunkara “started a magazine that’s got 38,000 subscribers! He bought a magazine in Britain! He’s the wunderkind of socialism!”

On the New Yorker fiction podcast, Orhan Pamuk reads Jorge Luis Borges.

Emma Best reports on the 1976 FBI investigation of the Village Voice for espionage, after the paper published the Pike Committee Report.

McNally Jackson Books in New York City is reportedly going to stay in its Prince Street home.The “books you should read” lists for 2019 are beginning to come out. Literary Hub recommends “13 Books You Should Read This January, ” Nylon has its “Best Books to Read in 2019,” and Book Riot offers a list of the “Most Anticipated 2019 LGBTQ Reads.”