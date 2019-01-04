Karamo Brown working on memoir; Chigozie Obioma on language

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown is writing a memoir, which will be published by Gallery Books in March. In Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope, Brown will detail his life story, from his upbringing in the South to his television career, as well as his unique outlooks on life, culture, and connection. “When Karamo Brown first auditioned for the casting directors of Netflix’s Queer Eye, he knew he wouldn’t win the role of culture expert by discussing art and theater,” the book’s synopsis explains. “Instead he decided to redefine what ‘culture’ could — and should — mean for the show. He took a risk and declared, ‘I am culture.’”

The New York Times’s “By the Book” column talks to An Orchestra of Minorities author Chigozie Obioma about language, the difference between revenge and justice, and how to read others’ books while working on your own.

Fortune reports on the first hearing in the murder trial of Jamal Khashoggi.

At Literary Hub, Mateo Askaripour considers why few black writers “manage to achieve the longevity they deserve” and wonders how best to expand this narrow canon. “The sea in which we’re swimming wasn’t made for us,” he writes. “But the tide is changing, and we press on.”

Susan Scarf Merrell reflects on the legacy of novelist Iris Murdoch.

Former Waitrose Food editor William Sitwell, who was fired from the magazine for what he calls an “ill-judged joke” about “killing vegans,” has been hired as a restaurant critic for The Telegraph.