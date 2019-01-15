Leslie Jamison on longing; Hannah Sullivan wins T. S. Eliot Prize

In an exclusive essay at Entertainment Weekly, Leslie Jamison details the origins of her new book on obsession and longing, Make It Scream, Make It Burn. “At first, I thought this collection was about the connection between desire and distance, about being obsessed with what we can’t fully grasp: the mystery of prior lives, the metaphor of a lonely whale, the allure of an online avatar,” she writes. “But eventually, I realized that it was just as interested in what’s right in front of us. How do we keep showing up for our daily lives? How do we keep reinventing them?”

This year’s T. S. Eliot Prize has been awarded to Hannah Sullivan for her debut collection, Three Poems.

Bob Woodward has won the 2019 PEN America Literary Service Award for his book Fear.

Haley Mlotek, a former editor at The Hairpin and a contributor to the New Yorker, n+1, and more, has sold her book No Fault: Romance and Divorce to Viking.

At Longreads, Sarah Boon talks to Late in the Day author Tessa Hadley about short stories, MFAs, and the difference between painting and writing.

Splinter looks into Vice News employees’ reports of factual errors in Jill Abramson’s upcoming book, Merchants of Truth. In a section about Vice executive Josh Tyrangiel’s staffing choices, Abramson mischaracterized several reporters’ work experience and made “sweeping assumptions about Vice’s new hires based on their haircuts.”