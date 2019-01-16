Adam Moss leaving “New York” magazine

After fifteen years, Adam Moss is stepping down from his role as editor in chief of New York magazine, the New York Times reports. “I’ve been going full throttle for 40 years; I want to see what my life is like with less ambition,” Moss told the paper. “I’m older than the staff. I’m older than the readers. I just want to do something new.” Moss will remain at the magazine through March.

CBS News and Simon & Schuster are collaborating on a podcast and book project hosted by Mo Rocca. Mobituaries, the title of both works, is “an irreverent but deeply researched appreciation of the people (and things) of the past who have long intrigued him—from an unsung Founding Father to the first Chinese-American superstar, from Neanderthals to the station wagon.” The eight-episode podcast will start this Friday, while the book hits shelves next November, “to coincide with the second season.”

Help Me! author Marianne Power tells Vulture about the year she spent following the advice of self-help books.

The New York Times’s Ben Widdicombe reports from the book party for Lili Anolik’s Hollywood’s Eve, which “was as much a boozy wake for bygone magazine jobs as it was a book celebration.”

Washington Post journalists are conflicted over how to cover owner Jeff Bezos’s high-profile divorce, Vanity Fair’s Joe Pompeo reports. “If Amazon had a Facebook type of situation, which had tentacles in Congress, public documents, some sort of connection with the election, that would be far closer to our center of gravity,” one anonymous source told Pompeo. “We probably would not be putting a whole team of reporters on this in any case. But it does raise some questions.”