Atria Books launches new imprint; Carmen Maria Machado on writing her memoir

Atria Books is launching a new imprint. Signal Press, which will be led by Julia Cheiffetz, will focus on “books that contribute to the conversation around feminism, politics, and issues of social justice.” Upcoming titles include Emma Brown’s How to Raise a Boy, Michelle Duster’s Ida B the Queen, and Tom Randall’s biography of Elon Musk.

New York magazine business and strategy editor David Haskell will replace Adam Moss as editor in chief, CNN reports.

Carmen Maria Machado talks to Entertainment Weekly about research, queer domestic violence, and writing her first memoir. In the Dream House focuses on Machado’s “harrowing relationship with a charismatic but volatile woman,” a subject underrepresented in literature. “There’s [this pressure] where the minority wants to perform for the majority, like, ‘We can’t let them know that this happens to us too.’ So it felt like a space very rich for exploration.”

“In the spirit of Gawker, whose stated mission was to tell the stories journalists talk about at the bar after work,” Splinter’s Laura Wagner details everything there is to know “about all the people who have been hired at the new Gawker.”

Slate’s editorial union has signed a three-year contract with management. “One of our primary reasons for undertaking this process was our profound love of Slate. We felt so lucky to work with management last week to put our shared goals into action,” the union said in their announcement. “Our contract reflects our fundamental values as a company and a workplace.”

Grindr has laid off the editorial and social media staff of its online publication, Into. “As with any growing business, we have to continually evaluate what is best for Grindr,” the company explained in a statement. “After a thoughtful and collaborative process, Grindr’s leadership decided to modify Into’s content mix to rely more heavily on video.”