Esmé Weijun Wang on reader expectations for nonfiction; Remembering Mary Oliver

Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver has died at age eighty-three. The New York Times has collected selections of her work that details Oliver’s “reverence for the natural world and her frank, but comforting, descriptions of mourning.”

The Forward is ending print editions of its newspaper and plans to lay off nearly half the paper’s editorial staff, the New York Post reports. The publication will continue to publish online in both English and Yiddish.

Esmé Weijun Wang talks to Publishers Weekly about writing about illness, her new essay collection, and the different expectations that readers have for fiction and nonfiction. Since writing The Collected Schizophrenias, Wang says that she has found readers “expect you to be able to give advice or give succor” in a way that they didn’t with fiction. “I’m going to hear these stories, and I will try to listen, and I will try to offer as much as I can,” she said. “But at the same time, I don’t have the answer.”

Hilton Als talks to Garage’s Paige Bradley about curating “God Made My Face: A Collective Portrait of James Baldwin” at David Zwirner.

Tidying Up host Marie Kondo tells Indiewire that, despite the numerous essays claiming that she advocates for getting rid of all of one’s books, “she doesn’t want people to get rid of all (or even most) of their books.” “The question you should be asking is what do you think about books,” Kondo said through her interpreter, Marie Iida. “If the image of someone getting rid of books or having only a few books makes you angry, that should tell you how passionate you are about books, what’s clearly so important in your life.”