Jill Abramson on How Journalism Can Survive

Jill Abramson, the former executive editor of the New York Times and the author of the new book Merchants of Truth, talks with Isaac Chotiner about moral change in the media, and about how journalism (especially local journalism) will survive after the “Trump bump.”

Book deals this week: Random House paid six figures for the rights to paleobiologist Thomas Halliday’s Yesterday’s Worlds, which uses the latest science to examine “deep time and revive extinct worlds—from the most recent ice age at the end of the Pleistocene period to the emergence of early multicellular creatures over 550 million years ago.” Bloomsbury has purchased Eve Ensler’s The Apology, an “examination of abuse and atonement.”

New York’s Drama Bookshop has hosted its final event. The store is closing due to increases in rent.

The Washington Post and the Times have reported on the scrutiny faced by Buzzfeed following its article claiming that Trump instructed his lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress.

Tomorrow at Brooklyn’s Books are Magic, Keith Gessen, the author of A Terrible Country, will discuss his work with Sam Lipsyte, author of Hark, a sendup of the mindfulness industry. Also tomorrow, at the Ace Hotel in Manhattan, n+1 authors including A.S. Hamrah, Nikil Saval, Elizabeth Schambelan, and Danya Tortorici will read their work.