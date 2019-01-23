National Book Critics Circle Awards finalists announced; Roz Chast’s memoir adapted for TV

The National Book Critics Circle has announced the finalists for the 2018 awards. Nominees include Tara Westover’s Educated, Rachel Kushner’s The Mars Room, Zadie Smith’s Feel Free, and more. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in March.

New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast’s memoir Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant? is being adapted for television.

At the Los Angeles Review of Books, Hayley Phelan reflects on “Shirley Jackson, Trump, and the evil of complacency.”

Former Radar editor Maer Roshan has been hired as editor in chief at Los Angeles magazine. “I have the same excitement about this as I did about Radar in many ways,” he said of the move. “For the first time, I think L.A. could say it’s the new cultural capital of America, and it needs a magazine to wear that mantle and have that swagger. . . . There are just so many interesting things happening here and so much creativity and momentum. Whenever I’m in New York, it doesn’t feel that way.”