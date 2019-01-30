Gillian Flynn working on new Amazon series; Bart van Es wins Costa book of the year

Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn is working on a streaming series for Amazon, Vulture reports. An adaptation of a British series, Utopia tells the story of a group of people who “end up in the crosshairs of an ominous deep-state organization,” Vulture’s Jordan Crucchiola explains. “As you might expect, it will be up to them to save the world.”

Bart van Es’s The Cut Out Girl has won the 2018 Costa book of the year award.

Dani Shapiro talks to The Millions about journalism, writing through trauma, and her new book, Inheritance.

At The Baffler, Becca Rothfeld reflects on Henry James, Elizabeth Harwick, and “the aesthetic sins of manipulative men.”

At the Paris Review, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie discusses everything “from the bureaucratic inanities of air travel to the ravages of global capitalism” with a fictional customer service representative from Delta. “We need alternatives to this bullying corporate capitalism that sells you something and also uses you,” she writes at one point. “It’s all about profit, profit, profit and cut jobs, cut jobs, cut jobs. So they can save two hundred dollars even after having made ten thousand dollars. They need to hire human beings! And I don’t mean human beings trained to be robots, like you.”

New York magazine’s Intelligencer talks to Rachel McMahon, a nineteen-year-old from Michigan whose quizzes drive substantial traffic to BuzzFeed, who is now being blamed by social media users for layoffs at the company, including the director of quizzes. McMahon began making quizzes for the site in high school and until now had never realized that it was the type of work that she could be paid for. “I saw a tweet earlier saying they hoped the college student who caused people to get laid off gets ‘depression and stuff.’ That’s not the nicest thing to read,” she said. “I just hope now that my name is out there I can find a job. Maybe not at BuzzFeed, but still a job.”