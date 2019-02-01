Dylan Thomas Prize longlist announced; Marlon James on the “ridiculous convention” of genre

The Dylan Thomas Prize longlist has been announced. Nominees include Sally Rooney, Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Emma Glass, and Jenny Xie. The shortlist will be announced in April, and the winner announced in May.

Marlon James talks to the New York Times “By the Book” column about holograms, fantasy novels, and the “ridiculous convention” of genre. “Growing up in Jamaica in the ’70s and ’80s, I never had the privilege of discriminating against books,” he explained. “I read whatever my friends’ parents tossed out, from Leon Uris, to John le Carré, to James Clavell, to my beloved Jackie Collins. I didn’t even realize I was supposed to view ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ as a different kind of work from Gilbert Hernandez’s ‘Palomar’ until I entered a lit class.”

Rivka Galchen talks to Territory of Light translator Geraldine Harcourt about translating Yuko Tsushima’s novel.

New York Media has recognized the company’s editorial union. “We’re committed to working with the guild and all of you to make sure this place is a warm, exciting, rewarding, collaborative place to work,” incoming editor in chief David Haskell said in a statement.

In a leaked conversation published by Splinter, BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti implored staff to stop leaking conversations about the company’s recent layoffs to the media. “If people can understand that leaking actually isn’t just about hurting someone maybe that they’re upset at [at] the company . . . but hurts their peers and makes it harder for everyone to get information, and makes it harder for the company to be transparent, that we will drastically reduce leaks,” he told staff. “I also could imagine that little speech that I just shared being leaked . . . the ironic leak is one of the great genres of leaks.”