Craig Newmark donates $10 million to Columbia Journalism School; Reniqua Allen on burnout

Craigslist founder Craig Newmark is donating $10 million to the Columbia Journalism School to endow the Craig Newmark Center for Journalism Ethics and Security.

Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for drug trafficking until Kim Kardashian convinced Donald Trump to commute her sentence, is writing a memoir. After Life: My Journey From Incarceration to Freedom, which includes a foreword by Kardashian, will be published by HarperCollins in May.

R.O. Kwon and Esmé Weijun Wang discuss ambition, writer’s block, and karaoke.

At Longreads, Danielle Jackson talks to Reniqua Allen about burnout, millennials, and her new book, It Was All a Dream: A New Generation Confronts the Broken Promise to Black America. “Our experiences aren’t always equal, and even though we may end up in the same place, we’ve probably been tired since college or high school,” Allen said of the difference between white and Black millennial burnout. “So that burnout that everyone complains about? Double it up. . . . We’re also talking about how we have to prove our humanity. That’s exhausting in a different type of way. We should be tired of telling people that Black people matter.”