Jill Abramson accused of plagiarism; Dan Mallory set to publish second book

Dan Mallory, the pseudonymous author of The Woman in the Window who was recently exposed by the New Yorker for lying about his health and past, will publish a second novel with HarperCollins UK, The Guardian reports. “Professionally, Dan was a highly valued editor and the publication of The Woman in the Window – a Sunday Times bestseller – speaks for itself,” the publisher said in a statement.

Reporter Jim DeRogatis, who has spent decades investigating the accusations against R. Kelly, is working on a book about the allegations against singer. Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly will be published by Abrams in June.

New York Times reporters Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang have sold an untitled book about Facebook based on their article “Delay, Deny, and Deflect” to HarperCollins for a reported seven-figure advance, Vanity Fair’s Joe Pompeo reports.

Vice correspondent Michael Moynihan has found numerous instances of plagiarism in Jill Abramson’s new book, Merchants of Truth. Columbia Journalism Review’s Mathew Ingram reflects on being one of the sources of Abramson’s plagiarized material. Do I feel as though something has been stolen from me? Not really,” he writes. “And yet, it’s still irritating that there seems to be no mention of where it appeared at all. Would it have been that hard to say ‘as mentioned in CJR’?” In response, Abramson told the Washington Post that she is reviewing her book for uncited or misattributed information. “I wouldn’t want even a misplaced comma so I will promptly fix these footnotes and quotations as I have corrected other material that Vice contested,” she said.

At Columbia Journalism review, Spencer Dukoff details his experience of being a young person working in journalism. At twenty-six, Dukoff has been laid off three times in the three years since he began his career. “When I entered the industry, I thought that bloodletting was a natural result of publishers failing to evolve. I was horribly naive,” he writes. “I’ve now realized I had a front-row seat for the decision-making processes and warped priorities of publishers, who chase scale with abandon, pay gobs of money for traffic, and preach an ethos of independence while quietly maneuvering toward a lucrative exit for themselves following a merger or acquisition.”