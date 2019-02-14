Verso launching fiction imprint; Naomi Alderman’s “The Power” adapted for Amazon series

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the New York Times offers a list of “books for broken hearts,” including Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl, Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s Love in the Time of Cholera, and Jenny Offill’s Dept. of Speculation.

Verso is launching a fiction imprint. Verso Fiction will publish two to four works a year, with a focus on translated fiction, starting later this year.

Amazon is adapting Naomi Alderman’s The Power into a streaming series.

Columbine author Dave Cullen talks to Columbia Journalism Review about reporting on school shootings, gun control, and his new book, Parkland. “We still cover the killers way too much,” Cullen said of media coverage of mass shootings. “I don’t understand why it’s so damn hard to figure out and why it’s taking so long. I have people on Twitter arguing that journalists should never withhold facts. Our whole job is choosing which facts to report. If you do a 800-word story on a car accident, do you say what both drivers were wearing? Do you say what their hair color was? It’s like a million details, and you’re selecting like 50 of them.”

At BuzzFeed, Former Snopes managing editor Brooke Binkowski reflects on the website’s recently-discontinued fact checking partnership with Facebook. “It turned out that trying to fact-check a social media service that is used by a huge chunk of the world’s population is no easy task” she writes. “Trying to stem the tsunami of hoaxes, scams, and outright fake stories was like playing the world’s most doomed game of whack-a-mole, or like battling the Hydra of Greek myth. Every time we cut off a virtual head, two more would grow in its place.”