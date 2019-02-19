Lauren Elkin working on new book; Jason Rezaian on torture

Lauren Elkin is working on a new book. Art Monsters: On Beauty and Excess will be published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux in the US and Chatto & Windus in the UK. The publication date has not been set, but the manuscript is due in 2020.

Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian talks to The Guardian about torture, anxiety, and his new book, Prisoner. “For the first six or seven months, [the threat] was pretty regular. . . . It was the constant anxiety of: ‘Are they going to kill me, are they going to keep me forever or am I going to be released tomorrow?’” he said of his detention in Iran. Rezaian has filed a lawsuit against the country over his mistreatment. “People say: ‘Well, you weren’t beaten.’ I say they never laid a finger on me, but I was certainly tortured, and they have to pay for that.”

Sarah Hughes looks at the ways that #MeToo is showing up in fiction.

“Many critics can only process fantasy as a commentary on the now,” Marlon James tells The Guardian. “Do you review Wolf Hall looking for modern-day parallels? Well if you do, then that’s on you. There are other things to be said about humanity than the contemporary experience.”

At the New York Times Book Review, Gal Beckerman advocates for “the value of invisibility and silence” in our busy, noisy world through two new books: Akiko Busch’s How to Disappear and Jane Brox’s Silence. “Coming upon them was like finding the Advil bottle in the medicine cabinet after stumbling about with a headache for a long time,” she writes. “They demand patience from addled minds primed to see such subject matter as a result of subtraction, the blank pages between chapters.”