Univision struggles to find buyer for Gizmodo Media; Lindsay Stern’s writing advice

New York Times Magazine staff writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner has sold a new book. “A family story of wealth and class and inheritance and dubious paternity,” Long Island Compromise was bought by Random House and does not yet have a publication date.

“Gizmodo’s track record of skewering owners is scaring away bidders,” the New York Post reports. Sources say that Univision “could attract more buyers if it would rein in an editorial independence provision in Gizmodo’s union contract.” As one anonymous digital media CEO explained, “I specifically think about the post their special projects desk did on Univision as the sort of thing that makes the whole place feel toxic.”

At Medium, Mike Gardner interviews writers about how they support themselves for the website’s “Day Job” series.

At n+1, Stephen Piccarella considers the American prison system, justice, and works by Rachel Kushner and Sergio De La Pava.

At LitHub, read an excerpt of Han Kang’s upcoming novel, The White Book.

“Go there,” says The Study of Animal Languages author Lindsay Stern on the best writing advice she’s received. “When the work takes you somewhere deep, it can be difficult not to swim back up out of fear or squeamishness. I did that in early drafts of the book. It took great teachers to show me that the novel was avoiding its true subject matter. So: Always go there.”