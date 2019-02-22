The Academy Awards for books; Marlon James on his new novel

In anticipation of this weekend’s Oscars ceremony, LitHub offers their own Academy Awards for Books. (“Of course, the Real Book Oscars are given out at the National Book Awards ceremony,” they note, “so consider these the Fake Book Oscars.”)

At the New York Times, Manohla Dargis, Wesley Morris, and editors of the book review list their favorite Hollywood-centric books.

Isaac Mizrahi talks to the New York Times “By the Book” column about literary style, diaries, and how he decides what to read. Besides getting recommendations from his friends Mark Morris and Robert Couturier, Mizrahi says he gets advice from his “bridge-playing friends Choire Sicha, Dale Peck and Richard Desroche.” “As bridge players we share a careful skepticism about everything, including literature,” he explains. “Rather than recommendations, those guys tell me which books I don’t have to read.”

The Los Angeles Times reports from a literary event this week featuring Roxane Gay and Marlon James. The two authors discussed James’s new fantasy novel, Black Leopard, Red Wolf, a book that’s often been compared to R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones series. But James thinks Martin fans might not be totally on board: “They’re going to be so disappointed . . . except for the sex and violence.”

Elizabeth McCracken talks to The Millions about living abroad, community, and her new novel, Bowlaway.

On Monday at Books are Magic in Brooklyn, Sophia Shalmiyev discusses her new memoir, Mother Winter, with Melissa Febos.