“New York Review of Books” names new editors; “Washington Post” creates Jamal Khashoggi Fellowship

The New York Review of Books has chosen two new editors to replace Ian Buruma, who left the magazine five months ago. NYRB senior editor Gabriel Winslow-Yost will co-edit the publication with current New Yorker managing editor Emily Greenhouse. Regular contributor Daniel Mendelsohn will take on the new role of editor at large.

PEN America has created a new award for performance writing. Playwright Kenneth Lonergan will be the first recipient of the PEN/Mike Nichols Writing for Performance Award.

The Washington Post has created a new fellowship in honor of Jamal Khashoggi. The program “will provide an independent platform for journalists and writers to offer their perspectives from parts of the world where freedom of expression is threatened or suppressed.” Saudi Arabian scholar and writer Hala Al-Dosari will be the inaugural fellow.

An anonymous U.K. journalist is working on a book about Khashoggi’s murder. Khashoggi & the Crown Prince: The Secret Files will be published in March by British publisher Gibson Square, and alleges that Khashoggi “had intelligence on Donald Trump that posed a threat to the kingdom.”

At The Guardian, Lara Feigel reflects on the writing of Natalia Ginzburg.

“I think it affects the way I’m reviewed,” says Gingerbread author Helen Oyeyemi on how “being a child prodigy” has affected her reputation as a writer. “I’ll read reviews and I’ll know they’re coming at it from a sort of ‘Oh, well done, you can write’ kind of thing. Or there are people that just evaluate me on the whole youth thing, and hopefully that’s going to go away because I’m actually quite old now.”