Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist announced; Mark Doten on imitating Trump’s speech patterns

The longlist for the Women’s Prize for Fiction has been announced. Nominees include Anna Burns’s Milkman, Tayari Jones’s An American Marriage, Valeria Luiselli’s Lost Children Archive, and Akwaeke Emezi’s Freshwater.

A federal judge ruled last week that Stephen Elliott cannot sue Shitty Media Men list creator Moira Donegan for emotional distress, but that he can continue with his defamation suit.

Former British Vogue editor Emily Sheffield is developing “a news startup based around Instagram stories.” The project, #ThisMuchIKnow, is funded by The Guardian’s venture capital fund, BuzzFeed News reports.

Elle profiles New Yorker writer and Dark Money author Jane Mayer.

The New York Times examines how (and which) books make it from the publisher to the shelves of the New York Public Library.

At BOMB, Lincoln Michel talks to Trump Sky Alpha author Mark Doten about memes, the apocalypse, and trying to capture Trump’s speech patterns in writing. “Trump will always outstrip anything that any impressionists or fiction writer will attempt to do with him,” Doten said. “He creates these impossibly strange formulations that are always astonishing—like when he tweeted about the things he had done before the inauguration being ‘very legal and very cool.’ It’s an absolutely wild thing to say about possibly colluding with Russia or whatever he was referring to.”