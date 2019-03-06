PEN/Faulkner Award finalists announced; Civil tries another token sale

There will be two Nobel Prizes in Literature awarded this October, the New York Times reports. Last year’s prize was cancelled due to “a scandal involving sexual abuse, accusations of financial wrongdoing and hints of a cover-up” within the Swedish Academy.

The finalists for this year’s PEN/Faulkner Award have been announced. Nominees include Richard Powers’s The Oberstory, Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi’s Call Me Zebra, and Blanche McCrary Boyd’s Tomb of the Unknown Racist. The winner will be announced in April.

Blockchain journalism start-up Civil is relaunching its token sale today. Poynter’s Rick Edmonds explains how the project works and wonders why the company can’t just use “something a little more straightforward—like money?”

The Who’s Pete Townshend is writing a novel. The Age of Anxiety, an “extended meditation on manic genius and the dark art of creativity” that will be combined with an opera and art installation, will be published in November by UK publisher Coronet.

Rapper Rick Ross is working on a memoir. Hurricanes, to be published this fall by Hanover Square Press, will detail Ross’s “coming of age in Miami and his rise to fame.”

At Longreads, Michael Musto reflects on the “problem with nostalgia.”