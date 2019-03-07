Jessica Hopper working on new book about women in music; Slate hires Jared Hohlt as editor in chief

Slate has chosen longtime New York magazine editor Jared Hohlt as the website’s new editor in chief. Hohlt had previously worked at Slate as an editorial assistant at the beginning of his career. “It was a journalistic training ground for me,” he told the New York Times. “I’ve been living on a biweekly rhythm for a long time now and I’m excited for a whole new rhythm to work with.”

Jessica Hopper has sold a new book to Farrar, Straus and Giroux. No God But Herself: How Women Changed Music in 1975 will be “a feminist corrective to the music industry’s oversight of the women who shaped the music of the late last century,” including Joni Mitchell, Chaka Khan, Labelle, and more. The book is expected to be published in 2021.

Journalist Noah Hurowitz is working on a book about Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera that explores “his impact on Mexican organized crime and the American drug trade in the era of the opioid crisis” for Atria.

“To be a writer in America today means living a life for which there’s not really a pattern, which is part of why along with the accomplishment and pride you feel today you may be feeling a bit of anxiety, too,” writes Garth Greenwell in a reflection on the writer’s life. “The hours we spend writing may be full of exhilaration or dissatisfaction or uncertainty, probably they’re full of all of those things, but they are hours we spend alone.”

Netflix is developing a series based on Gabriel García Márquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude. While some of his other books have been adapted for the screen, García Márquez had resisted selling the rights to One Hundred Years of Solitude because of his skepticism that it could be translated to the screen and his insistence that any adaptation be in Spanish. “In the last three or four years, the level and prestige and success of series and limited series has grown so much,”García Márquez’s son Rodrigo García explained to the Times of the family’s decision to sell the rights. “Netflix was among the first to prove that people are more willing than ever to see series that are produced in foreign languages with subtitles. All that seems to be a problem that is no longer a problem.”