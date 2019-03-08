Kelli Jo Ford wins Plimpton Prize; Lambda Literary announces Lammy finalists

Lambda Literary has announced the finalists for this year’s Lammy awards. Nominees include Sarah Schulman’s Maggie Terry, Édouard Louis’s History of Violence, and Akwaeke Emezi’s Freshwater. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in June.

The Paris Review has announced the winners of this year’s Plimpton and Terry Southern Prizes. Kelli Jo Ford has won the Plimpton Prize for her story “Hybrid Vigor,” and Benjamin Nugent has won the Terry Southern Prize for his story “Safe Spaces.” The awards will be presented at the magazine’s Spring Revel in April.

The 2019 Bancroft prize has been awarded to David W. Blight’s Frederick Douglass, Prophet of Freedom and Lisa Brooks’s Our Beloved Kin.

At Recode, Kara Swisher talks to Laurene Powell Jobs about nonprofit media, journalism as a civic institution, and the future of print.

“When it comes to journalism, Facebook’s reorientation seems to take it even further away from being the kind of public distribution outlet many media companies have come to rely on,” writes Columbia Journalism Review’s Mathew Ingram on Facebook’s new pivot toward private messaging. “Although the fruit Facebook offered to publishers may have been poisoned, the reach—and, in some cases, ad revenue—it provided has become a staple of many media business models.”