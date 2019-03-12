Joni Mitchell publishes book of poems, lyrics, and paintings; Political book sales have doubled since 2017

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is publishing Joni Mitchell’s book of poems, lyrics, and watercolors. Originally written in 1971, Mitchell published only one hundred hand-made copies of Morning Glory on the Vine for her friends. The new edition will be published in October.

The Marshall Plan author Been Steil has won this year’s New-York Historical Society’s Barbara and David Zalaznick Book Prize.

Layoffs have hit New York Media, with sixteen full-time employees and another sixteen freelance staff being let go.

Columbia Journalism Review’s David Uberti examines BuzzFeed’s “digital media meltdown” and the future of the company after recent layoffs and unionizing. “The question now,” he writes, “is whether the money-making part of BuzzFeed can carry out [Jonah] Peretti’s vision, and keep news going, as he navigates what’s starting to feel less like a golden age and more like quicksand.”

The Guardian reports that in the last two years, political book sales have doubled. Although “many of last year’s strong sellers dealt with Donald Trump . . . readers were also seeking more classic fare” like Karl Marx’s The Communist Manifesto and George Orwell’s Notes on Nationalism.