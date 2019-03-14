Man Booker International Prize longlist announced; Alicia Keys writing a memoir

The longlist for the 2019 Man Booker International Prize has been announced. Nominees include Annie Ernaux’s The Years, Can Xue’s Love in the New Millennium, Samanta Schweblin’s Mouthful of Birds, and Olga Tokarczuk’s Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead. The shortlist will be announced in April, and the winner revealed in May.

Alicia Keys is writing a memoir. More Myself will be published by Oprah Winfrey’s Flatiron Books imprint, An Oprah Book, in November.

The winners of this year’s Windham-Campbell Prizes have been announced. Honorees include Rebecca Solnit, Danielle McLaughlin, and Kwame Dawes.

Lit Hub’s Emily Temple looks into “what exactly turns a writer into a millionaire.”

Podcasting startup Gimlet Media is unionizing under the Writers Guild of America, East.

At Columbia Journalism Review, Meredith McCarroll reflects on Appalachia, J.D. Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy, and who speaks for a region. The film rights to Vance’s book were recently sold to Netflix, with Ron Howard attached to direct. “Can that $45 million draw critical attention to the region,” she asks of the deal, “or will it deflect aid and endorse a narrative of exceptionalism?”

The Millions founder C. Max Magee details the evolution of the literary website, from a small personal project to a magazine that employs thirty part-time staff. “When it comes to running an online magazine, a lot has changed since 2003. There are things we were able to do in the first ten years that are no longer possible,” he writes. “But more might be possible than the conventional wisdom about online publishing would have you believe.”