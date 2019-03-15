National Book Critics Circle awards announced; David Haskell and Adam Moss talk “New York” magazine

The National Book Critics Circle has announced its 2018 awards. Among the winners are Anna Burns (fiction) for Milkman, Steve Coll (nonfiction) for Directorate S, Zadie Smith (criticism) for Feel Free, and Ada Limon (poetry) for The Carrying. Maureen Corrigan of NPR’s Fresh Air took home the Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing, and Arte Público Press, the largest publisher of Hispanic literature in the US, was presented with the Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award.

At the Columbia Journalism Review, a podcast featuring Adam Moss, the soon-to-be-former editor of New York magazine, in conversation with David Haskell, a deputy editor at the publication who will be taking over for Moss on April 1st.

The American Society for Magazine Editors (ASME) announced their national magazine awards last night, with the New Yorker taking home four “Ellies,” and Moss receiving a Hall of Fame Award.

The Washington Post talks to Madeline Peltz, the twenty-four-year-old employee at Media Matters for America, who recently unearthed Tucker Carlson’s misogynistic, racist, and homophobic remarks on a radio show hosted by Florida shock jock Bubba the Love Sponge. In response to Carlson’s assertion that he is the target of a powerful conspiracy, Peltz says: “I’m not like some high-power-wielding globalist. I’m this kid who’s been on the Internet my whole life and knows how to get around it.”

Next week, Books Are Magic is hosting the NYRB book club, where participants will be discussing The Pure and the Impure by Colette.