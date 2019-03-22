Dan Peres hired as Gawker’s editor in chief; Lynne Tillman’s morning routine

Former Details editor Dan Peres has been hired as the editor in chief of the new Gawker.com. Peres told the New York Times that the site won’t try to emulate the style of the original Gawker. “In the later years they probably took things too far. . . . There was a lot of gratuitous meanness and sort of misguided decision-making,” Peres said. “There’s an opportunity to draw on the great things that they did and dismiss some of the not-great things that they did.”

Vulture has confirmed that André Aciman’s sequel to Call Me by Your Name, Find Me, will be published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux in October.

At The Guardian, Philip Roth’s former neighbor, Terena Bell, reflects on watching prospective buyers and literary tourists peruse the late author’s apartment, which is now for sale and still filled with his stuff.

Isabella Grullón Paz wonders how Netflix will handle the challenges of adapting Gabriel García Márquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude into a series. “The story contains a lot of smells, sounds and even touch,” sociology professor and García Márquez scholar Álvaro Santana-Acuña said. “How do you capture something as simplistic but important to Mr. García Márquez’s work like heat? How do you capture emotions like solitude?”

At LitHub, Lynne Tillman muses on her morning routine. “After breakfast, I might begin to write. Or not. But I turn my phone off. I look at what I wrote the day before or a week ago, and drink my last cup of tea. Or, I do email, which is dangerous, because it leads me faraway from what I believe I should do, write,” she explains.” I procrastinate or avoid, and emails and texts make me nervous, anxious, because there are many messages to answer or put off until later, when you might forget.”