Where Amy Hempel starts her stories; Pitchfork and Ars Technica Unionize

Gallery Books is publishing a new book by Meghan Daum this October. The Problem With Everything: A Journey Through the Culture Wars is “about calling out the tribalistic click-bait of the current moment and finding a way back to rational thought and intellectual honesty.” Daum also “offers a crucial theory about the divide between Gen Xers, who fetishize toughness above all, and Millennials, who fetishize fairness.”

Former Splinter reporter David Ubert is joining Vice News as a media reporter.

At Electric Literature, Jennifer Baker talks to Namwali Serpell about the intersection of race and class in literature, metaphors, and her new novel, The Old Drift.

“I’m always interested in where a writer enters a story,” Amy Hempel tells BOMB. “Someone else would begin, maybe, at the beginning of the relationship. But I often like to begin with a defining moment. Like the moment you realize you loathe something about a person that you initially admired. I like to begin when things are already on the skids.”

Editorial employes of the websites Pitchfork and Ars Technica have organized with News Guild of New York.

At Columbia Journalism Review, Jenni Monet looks at why politicians and journalists struggle to “understand matters significant to Indian Country.” “Native Americans suffer from chronic misrepresentation and erasure by an established press,” she explains. “This crisis—a word not used enough to describe Native Americans’ efforts against invisibility—is stoked by the stark absence of Indigenous journalists in newsrooms and further complicated by an Indigenous media largely owned by tribal governments and entities.”