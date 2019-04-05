Albertine Prize shortlist announced; Nicole Chung on why we need more stories about transracial adoption

The shortlist for the 2019 Albertine Prize has been announced. The nominees are Gaël Faye’s Small Country, Négar Djavadi’s Disoriental, Nathacha Appanah’s Waiting for Tomorrow, Leila Slimani’s The Perfect Nanny, and Éric Vuillard’s The Order of the Day. The prize will be awarded in a ceremony in June.

At The Guardian, All You Can Ever Know author Nicole Chung explains why stories of transracial adoption, both positive and negative, are so important. “When it comes to the wellbeing of adopted people and their families, the truth will serve far better than even the most comforting of lies,” she writes.

Time editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal tells CNN that the magazine’s staff has expanded by almost 20 percent since Marc and Lynne Benioff bought it.

Infinite Detail author Tim Maughan wonders if it’s “possible to take down the internet by physically attacking its infrastructure.”

Literary Hub collects one-star Amazon reviews of George Orwell’s 1984, in which readers complain about the book being “too political,” “nihilistic,” and “boring.”

After Buzzfeed’s editorial union tweeted that the company’s management skipped their planned meeting, New York mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that Buzzfeed “didn’t just snub [the union]” but “all working New Yorkers.” In response, the company tweeted, “This process is not going to benefit from the involvement of a deeply unpopular mayor who has expressed an open disdain for journalists during his time in office.”