Simon & Schuster starts new imprint; The ethics of blocking critics on Twitter

Simon & Schuster is starting a new imprint this summer. The “trend driven” Tiller Press will publish “practical nonfiction, serving readers clamoring for information to solve their real-world problems, achieve their goals, and lead richer, more meaningful lives.”

After a New York Times journalist blocked former ambassador and From Cold War to Hot Peace author Michael McFaul on Twitter, Nieman Lab’s Joshua Benton wonders whether it’s ethical for journalists to block reasonable critics on social media. “Is blocking someone who is a respected member of the commentariat — and a frequent source for your news organization — okay if he’s tweeted something critical of you or your work?” he asks.

“So-called women’s media seems particularly vulnerable as both print and digital struggle to find pathways for reliable revenue,” writes Jezebel’s Frida Garza on the decline of women’s magazines and websites. “For a long time, women’s media did this well: garnering advertising dollars by delivering a mix of make-up, fashion, dating, sex, and/or parenting advice with an authoritative, accessible tone. But in the last few years, editors and writers have struggled to find audiences—or at least, to find audiences big enough to make advertisers happy.”

In the wake of the Notre-Dame fire earlier this week, Victor Hugo’s The Hunchback of Notre-Dame is number one on Amazon France’s bestseller list.

At Vanity Fair, Diana Falzone talks to women who say they’re being blackballed from the TV news industry after filing or settling sexual-harassment lawsuits against networks. “The very same people who publicly applaud you for speaking up about bad behavior will never hire you into their own organizations because you are forever pegged as a whistleblower and a troublemaker,” said one anonymous woman. “On your deathbed, you will probably feel that you have done the moral thing by speaking up, but in the years you are alive, you are very cognizant of the toll your decision to come forward has taken on your life and your career path.”