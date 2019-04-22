Rebecca Solnit Rewrites “Cinderella”

BuzzFeed examines the Mueller report and revisits the story that Trump directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress. At the Washington Post, Paul Farhi points out that the Mueller report shows fake news came not from the media but from Trump and his team. Also at the Washington Post, Carlos Lozada, who just won a Pulitzer for criticism, argues that the Mueller report is “the best book on the Trump White House so far.” Meanwhile, three printed versions of “The Mueller Report” has risen to the top of Amazon and Barnes & Noble best-seller lists.

“The mantra I give to my students is: Write every day, and walk every day.” Amitava Kumar offers advice from his forthcoming book, Writing Badly Is Easy, which will be published by Duke University Press early next year.

Book deals this week: Riverhead has paid six figures for More of This Please: Self-Care for the Soul from Sikh Wisdom by Simran Jeet Singh, a Sikh religious scholar and activist who was raised in Texas. According to Riverhead’s Jake Morrissey: “Simran offers what I think is a refreshing approach to confronting the darkness that swirls around us—the anger, ignorance, and outrage that assault us everyday.” FSG has purchased the rights to Carly Simon’s Touched by the Sun, about her friendship with Jacqueline Onassis.

“Nobody gets married; nobody becomes a princess; the prince needs liberation too.” Rebecca Solnit talks about her new book Cinderella Liberator, her update of the classic fairy tale.

Novelist and critic Alex Preston suggests books that can help “to deal with the constant and creeping sense of existential dread in today’s social, political and economic times.”

“Narrative momentum was a kind of North Star for me. I wanted to keep the reader turning pages while I was presenting lots of information, and I realized that structure was the answer. I’m a fiendish outliner. I outline like crazy.” Patrick Radden Keefe, the author of The Snakehead and the new Say Nothing, discusses his writing craft.