The Markup staff resign; Ian McEwan on Philip Roth’s writing advice

Three months before technology news site The Markup’s expected launch, editor in chief Julia Angwin has been let go from the Craig Newmark–funded project that she helped found with Sue Gardner and Jeff Larson. Angwin says that she was pushed out by Gardner after she refused to “change the site’s mission to ‘one based on advocacy against the tech companies’ instead of ‘producing meaningful data-centered journalism about the impact of technology on society,’” the Times reports. Several staff members have resigned in protest.

Jewish Currents magazine has added several editors and writers to its staff, including Nathan Goldman, Marissa Brostoff, Rachel Cohen, and David Klion.

Nieman Lab compares the three published editions of the Mueller Report, all of which are bestsellers on Amazon.

The Guardian reports that J.R.R. Tolkien’s estate as “fired a broadside against” an upcoming biopic about the author with a “terse statement” that they “do not endorse it or its content in any way.”

“I think my experience [as LeRoy] helped me to dismantle the ways we’re supposed to be and to keep questioning how something feels, which parts matter to me,” Savannah Koop, who served as the face of author J.T. LeRoy, tells The Guardian.

Ian McEwan talks to Literary Hub about Bach, memory, and the writing advice he received from Philip Roth. “Where many others thought my writing was wild and weird, he thought I wasn’t being wild enough,” McEwan said of Roth. “He said, ‘You have to write as though your parents are dead.’ My parents were alive. I took that advice.”