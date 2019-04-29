New Selected Writings by David Carr

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has announced that it will publish Final Draft, the selected writings of David Carr, the late New York Times reporter who authored the bestselling memoir The Night of the Gun. The book will be edited by Carr’s widow, Jill Rooney Carr. Ta-Nehisi Coates will write the introduction. The book will be released in 2020.

Motherhood author Sheila Heti dwells on her “favorite books of all time.”

“Every book alters something about what you thought you knew about the world.” Novelist Fatima Bhutto talks about Maggie Nelson’s underrated Bluets, the last book that made her cry, and how she was influenced by Cormac McCarthy.

Denise Mina explains why she doesn’t believe there’s “any such thing as an apolitical writer.”

Tomorrow, Tuesday, at the Greene Space in New York, Hilton Als will be in conversation with poets Brenda Shaughnessy and Michael Dickman.