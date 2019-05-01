The Guardian posts a profit; Slow Burn has a new host

The Guardian has posted its first operating profit since 1998. In 2015, the paper reported a loss of nearly 75 million dollars. In the meantime, 450 jobs have been eliminated, with 120 of those jobs coming from editorial. Part of the turnaround has come from The Guardian’s digital strategy, which makes all articles available for free but asks readers to donate.

The new host of Slate’s hit podcast Slow Burn has been announced. Leon Neyfakh left Slate shortly after Season 2 to start his own podcast, Fiasco, and now Joel Anderson is taking the helm for season 3. The new series, which will premiere in the fall, examines the murders of the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur.

Literary Hub has been redesigned, and the company is launching a podcast network. As part of the announcement, Lit Hub revealed the titles that didn’t make the cut for their blog, which they settled on calling The Hub: Another Pair of Eyes, The Run-On, Chatter, and Hot Goss With the Litt Hubb Gangg.

Recode and Vox have merged.

The New York Times interviews metro reporter J. David Goodman, who covers tech for the paper, about the technology he uses on the job. Goodman’s tools are what you’d expect—phone, laptop, notebook—but he also relies on many face-to-face meetings. And, like any writer on a deadline, he still does some things the old fashioned way: “Coffee can often be the most effective technology for generating newspaper stories.”