Chris Hughes on why Facebook should be broken up; Health-care reporter Robert Pear has died

In a New York Times op-ed, Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes writes that it is time to break up the social media giant, calling for government regulation of the site, and for Mark Zuckerberg to be held accountable: “I’m disappointed in myself and the early Facebook team for not thinking more about how the News Feed algorithm could change our culture, influence elections and empower nationalist leaders. And I’m worried that Mark has surrounded himself with a team that reinforces his beliefs instead of challenging them.” The Times has also created a video version of Hughes’s essay on their op-ed Facebook page.

Nieman Lab has a deep dive into the Reuters Institute for Journalism’s extensive report on paywalls in the US and Europe.

The Columbia Journalism Review tells the story of how reporter Brian Collister obtained the Sandra Bland cell-phone video.

Robert Pear, widely considered the nation’s best health-care reporter, has died at the age of sixty-nine following a stroke. On Twitter, Pear, whose byline appeared on more than 6,700 articles, was remembered for his dedication, commitment to accuracy, and kindness. The Times announced that it would retire the “Health” slug, which tagged articles on the topic, in Pear’s honor. Times correspondent Adam Liptak said of Pear: “Robert knew as much about health care policy as any politician, official, congressional staffer or supposed expert, and he let them get away with nothing.”

On the Maris Review, one of the podcasts in Literary Hub’s network, Erin Somers discusses her debut novel, Stay Up with Hugo Best, about a young writer’s assistant on a late-night comedy show.